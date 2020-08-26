Letter: Blood donations save lives

The Southeast Minnesota Chapter of the American Red Cross would like to thank all blood donors who came out to donate blood during the Austin Community Blood Drive, held at Ellis Middle School (Austin) on Aug. 17, 2020. A total of 70 units were collected during this one-day draw; and we welcomed 4 first-time donors!

Thanks to the volunteers and Ellis Middle School staff and volunteers for help with set-up; and to those who helped with screening, registration and canteen. Special thanks to the Austin Public Schools/Ellis Middle School staff for their hospitality and the use of their facilities for this drive. Also, thanks to the following businesses for their contributions and support: Austin Daily Herald, KAUS Radio; and to all area businesses and organizations that help promote our blood drives.

Blood donors are heroes because they provide the lifeline patients need! The next Austin Community Blood Drive will be Oct. 26, 27 and 28, 2020. Contact the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 or online at www.redcrosssblood.org for more information or to schedule an appointment.

Cheryl Bellrichard

Blood Drive Coordinator, American Red Cross