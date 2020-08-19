August 19, 2020

Ladies golf day plays Best and Worst

By Daily Herald

Published 3:22 pm Wednesday, August 19, 2020

The Ramsey Meadow Greens Ladies Day met August Wednesday.
Play of the day was Best and Worst.
Winners on the Ramsey side were Joyce Anderson with a 24 and Judy McGuire with a 25.
Winners on the Meadows side were Janice Perrigo with a 23 and Carmel Taylor with a 27.
Patty Shatek made a birdie on No. 4 and chip ins were made by Jan Eckmann on No. 11 and Judy McGuire and No. 3.

