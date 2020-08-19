Ladies golf day plays Best and Worst
The Ramsey Meadow Greens Ladies Day met August Wednesday.
Play of the day was Best and Worst.
Winners on the Ramsey side were Joyce Anderson with a 24 and Judy McGuire with a 25.
Winners on the Meadows side were Janice Perrigo with a 23 and Carmel Taylor with a 27.
Patty Shatek made a birdie on No. 4 and chip ins were made by Jan Eckmann on No. 11 and Judy McGuire and No. 3.
You Might Like
Heading North: BP’s Micalyn Trihus heading to Bemidji St.
BLOOMING PRAIRIE — Blooming Prairie senior Micalyn Trihus may come from a small school known more for its football and... read more