Ladies golf day holds Club Monte

By Daily Herald

Published 6:07 pm Wednesday, August 5, 2020

The Meadow Greens Ramsey Ladies Day was held on Aug. 4.

The play of the day was 3 Club Monte.  Winners on the Ramsey side were Shirley Morgan with a 33 and Sheila Cotter with a 34. Winners on the Meadows side were Linda Youngmark with a 33 and Joy Blaser with a 36.

