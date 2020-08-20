Julia Jane Taylor, 99

Julia “Jane” Kelley Taylor, age 99 of rural Austin, Minnesota, went home to Heaven on August 14, 2020 surrounded by family at Our House Memory Care.

Julia Jane Kelley was born at home on April 12, 1921 in Albert Lea, Minnesota, the third child of Julia (Swendsen) and Adelbert Kelley.

Jane grew up on Lewis Street in Albert Lea close to the railroad tracks where her Father worked and he often invited homeless” hobos” home for something to eat during the Depression. She attended Abbot Elementary School and graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1939.

Her education continued with 2 years of Jr. College followed by 2 more years at Mankato Teachers College, graduating in 1943 with a Degree in Elementary Education. During this time, she developed lifetime friendships with 12 young women from Cooper Hall Dorm. They faithfully corresponded through “Round Robin” letters for 77 years. Jane was the last survivor of that group.

Jane taught for 1 1/2 years in the Kasson Elementary School before her teaching career ended after she met the love of her life, James Anderson Taylor, on a blind date. They were married during an ice storm on December 30, 1944 at 1st Presbyterian Church in Albert Lea. To this union they were blessed with 4 children.

Jimmy and Jane lived and worked on their farm NW of Austin for 38 years before Jimmy passed away in 1982. Jane remained in her home until at age 93 health concerns warranted her move into a care facility.

Family meant everything to Jane. She had a servant heart and was always willing to help with doing dishes, serving on Church and Neighborhood committees, doing an awesome job mending anything, making her signature homemade waffles or rice with hamburger hotdish, or playing board games with grandchildren on the floor. A fervent prayer warrior, her faith never wavered.

Hobbies over the years included square dancing, neighborhood card clubs, knitting, traveling abroad, reading, and most recently, word find puzzles.

She was preceded in death by her husband James A. Taylor; granddaughter, Amy Beth Taylor; sisters, Sereta I. Schneider, LuVae A. Anderson, and brother John A. Kelley.

Jane is survived by her son: J. Michael (Izzy) Taylor of Austin; daughters: Barbara J. (B. Russell) Shannon of Richland Center, Wisconsin; Nancy J. Heimer of Austin; Sarah J. (Herb) Wehner of Austin; 13 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Public visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 PM on Friday, August 28th at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary. Private family services will be held with interment at Oakwood Cemetery.

Jane was the rock for our family, loved and cherished by her children, grandchildren, and extended family. Blessed be her memory.