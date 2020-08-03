Jane L. Mayzlik, 69, of Heath, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on July 20, 2020. She was born in Austin, MN on July 11, 1951 to the late Virgil and Viola (Thompson) Stone. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Lesley Mayzlik. Surviving family includes her loving husband of 43 years Charles Mayzlik; brothers, Dr. James (Rebecca) Stone, Jon (Melissa) Stone; sister, Ruth (Tom) Alexander; along with many other loving extended family and friends. Jane was a 1969 graduate of Austin Central High School in Austin, MN. She then went on to graduate from Nursing School (R.N). She loved to swim and she was a true servant working at the church in the Reformers Unanimous Group and Masters Club. Jane will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and friend to all. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.newcomerfamily.com