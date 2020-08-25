August 25, 2020

Heat delays tennis opener

By Daily Herald

Published 12:49 pm Tuesday, August 25, 2020

The Austin Packers will have to wait a little longer to get their fall season started.

The home opener for the Austin girls tennis team was postponed due to extreme heat on Tuesday and the Packers will now half to wait until Friday to play at Paulson Courts, when they are scheduled to host Faribault at 4:30 p.m.

 

