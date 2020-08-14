Curtis J. Krebsbach, 94

Curtis John Krebsbach, age 94 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020, at his home in Austin. Curtis was born in Adams, Minnesota, to William and Catherine (Arens) Krebsbach on June 21, 1926. He graduated from Osage High School in 1944. Following high school, Curtis enlisted into the United States Navy, proudly serving his country during World War II from 1944 until 1946. He then went on to attend Austin Junior College. In 1948, Curtis started his career with Hormel Foods in Austin, retiring in 1983 after 36 years. On August 1, 1953, Curtis was united in marriage to Joan Cady at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Austin. Their marriage was blessed with four children. He was a member of Queen of Angels Catholic Church and American Legion Post 91 in Austin. Curtis was an avid golfer and enjoyed going to dances, bowling, traveling, and was a car enthusiast. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Joan Krebsbach of Austin, Minnesota; children, Scott (Mary Kay) Krebsbach of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Renee (Douglas) Leif of Bemidji, Minnesota, Sarah Christopherson (Krebsbach) of Austin, Minnesota; daughter-in-law, Stacey Brody of Rochester, Minnesota; 10 grandchildren, Brett Krebsbach, Adam Krebsbach, Reed Krebsbach, Kelsey Leif, Collin Leif, Karlie Leif, Linsey Krebsbach, Mhairi Christopherson, Layla Christopherson, and Aubrie Christopherson; 6 great grandchildren, Austin Krebsbach, Maddison Krebsbach, Kailey Krebsbach, Carter Savick, James Krebsbach, and Landen Krebsbach; sisters, Ann Mulligan of Omaha, Nebraska, Karen (Jack) Bourdaise of Palm Springs, California, Mary (Tom) Winkels of Austin, Minnesota. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Catherine Krebsbach; son, Bryan Krebsbach in 2014; grandson, Mitchell Krebsbach in 2009; brothers, William Jr. and Roger Krebsbach.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Austin. Visitation will take place from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to the service at the church on Monday. A private interment will be held in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston with military honors. Services are prearranged and performed with Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.