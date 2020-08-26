Convictions: Aug. 9-15

—Adrian Alexander Cantu, 28, of Austin was sentenced to 45 days In jail for felony third-degree drugs – sales of a narcotic drug. He must serve five years of probation, perform 80 hours of community service, follow several conditions and pay $135 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 27 months in prison.

—Dor Ayik Chol, 30, of Austin was sentenced to three years of probation for felony fourth-degree assault – peace officer – demonstrable bodily harm. He must perform 80 hours of community service, follow several conditions and pay $135 in fines. He received credit for 120 days served.

—Zachary Martin Koecher, 30, of Braham received concurrent amended sentences of 15 days in jail for violating probation on conviction for felony terroristic threats, felony violate domestic abuse no contact order – within 10 years of two or more convictions, and felony violation of order for protection. He received credit for three days served.

—Mathew Acevedo Moreno, 33, of Austin received an amended sentence of 60 months in prison for felony violent felon in possession of a firearm. He received credit for 21 days served.

—William Alexander Witcher, 51, of Austin was sentenced to 30 days in jail for gross misdemeanor third-degree DWI – under the influence of alcohol. He must serve two years of probation, follow several conditions and pay $620 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail. He received credit for 21 days served.