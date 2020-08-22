College Accolades
UW-La Crosse announces May 2020 graduates
Adams
Meg Finbraaten, Bachelor of Science, Psychology Major; CASSH Program Option
McKenzie Kirtz, Bachelor of Science, School Health Education Major; Exercise and Sport Science Major: Physical Education, Highest Honors
Cassidy Reinartz, Bachelor of Science, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science – Pre-professional Track, Honors
Madison Wolff, Bachelor of Science, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Sport Management
Austin
Olivia Leuer, Bachelor of Science, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exerc. Sci. – Pre-professional Track; CSH Indiv.Opt., Honors
Sargeant
Madison Heydt, Bachelor of Science, Biology Major
Waltham
Nicole Inwards, Bachelor of Arts, Sociology Major
Minnesota State Fair Youth Scholarship recipients announced
