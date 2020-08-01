August 1, 2020

College Accolades

By Daily Herald

Published 6:50 am Saturday, August 1, 2020

Winona State University 2020 Spring Dean’s List

Austin

Abigail Bollingberg, Bailee Brandt, Emily Each, Brooke Goligowski, Julia Gray, Meghan Haldorson, Summer Linda, Caitlin Lura, Nathan Meyer, Jake Muhlbauer, Aubrey Peterson, Creed Poppler, Amy Stoulil, Jennifer Subra, Kelly Van Hooser, Ryan Walters, Nicole Zoske.

University of Wisconsin-Platteville 2020 Spring Dean’s List

Rose Creek

Ashlyn Reuter, Elementary Education

Western Governors University 2020 Spring Graduations

Austin

Michelle Sheely, Bachelor of Science, Nursing

Dexter

Heather Nelson, Bachelor of Science, Nursing

