College Accolades
Winona State University 2020 Spring Dean’s List
Austin
Abigail Bollingberg, Bailee Brandt, Emily Each, Brooke Goligowski, Julia Gray, Meghan Haldorson, Summer Linda, Caitlin Lura, Nathan Meyer, Jake Muhlbauer, Aubrey Peterson, Creed Poppler, Amy Stoulil, Jennifer Subra, Kelly Van Hooser, Ryan Walters, Nicole Zoske.
University of Wisconsin-Platteville 2020 Spring Dean’s List
Rose Creek
Ashlyn Reuter, Elementary Education
Western Governors University 2020 Spring Graduations
Austin
Michelle Sheely, Bachelor of Science, Nursing
Dexter
Heather Nelson, Bachelor of Science, Nursing
