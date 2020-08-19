Colleen M. Millner, 60

Colleen Marie Millner, 60, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at St. Mark’s Living in Austin.

Colleen was born on December 24, 1959 in Medicine Lake, Montana, the daughter of William and Claris (Hendrikson) Soderholm. She graduated from Medicine Lake High School with the Class of 1979 and moved to Williston, North Dakota where she met Kraig Millner. Colleen and Kraig were married on March 12, 1983 and together they raised their sons, Donnie and Tracy.

Colleen enjoyed playing softball, basketball and running track. A true Minnesota sports fan, she loved watching the Minnesota Twins and Minnesota Vikings. She liked to see her two boys play softball and loved spending time with them and her three grandchildren. She adored her dogs. Colleen enjoyed talking with people and making them smile.

She was a member of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America, having suffered with the disease since 2008.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Claris in 1995 and her husband, Kraig in 2013.

Colleen is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law, Donald Kenneth (Rachel) Millner II of Austin and Tracy Lee Millner of Austin; grandchildren, Mathew Anderson, Cameron Millner and Adelheid Millner; father, William “Trapper” Soderholm, Medicine Lake, Montana; brothers, Willy (Lori) Soderholm, Minot, North Dakota, and Keith Soderholm, Camano Island, Washington; sister, Barbara Jensen, Lynwood, Washington; nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, August 28th at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary with Pastor Tim Smith officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour before the service.