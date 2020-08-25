Bruins add assistant coach Justin Fisher

The Austin Bruins have rounded out their coaching staff, announcing the hiring of Justin Fisher as the team’s new assistant coach.

Fisher, 27, comes to Austin after serving as an assistant coach with Adrian College (ACHA) for the 2019-20 season. Before coaching, Fisher played five seasons for the Bulldogs and served as one of the team captains in each of his final two years.

A native of Flushing, Michigan, this isn’t Fisher’s first experience with Bruins head coach Steve Howard. During the 2013-14 NA3HL Season, Howard served as bench boss for the Flint Jr. Generals where Fisher played 48 games and registered 50 total points.

“It’s been 6-7 years since I coached Justin [Fisher] as a player, and I’m excited to get to work with him again, this time as an assistant on my staff,” said Head Coach Howard. “As a player, Justin always did things the right way, and I’m sure his coaching style will be the same. Fish[er] has an infectious personality that our players are going to like.”

Fisher is the final piece to Howard’s coaching staff after adding Cory Lonke late last week to serve as goaltending coach/assistant coach. Fisher and Lonke replace former assistant coaches Kenny Orlando and Keegan Asmundson, both of whom departed this offseason.