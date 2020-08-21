Becky A. Ault, 85

It is with great sadness that the family of Becky (Long) Ault announces her passing after having suffered a stroke in April. Becky passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the age of 85 years, with family by her side. Becky will be lovingly remembered by her children: Kurt, David (Lisa), Grant and Melissa (John). She will also be missed by 7 grandchildren, Erin (Blake), Megan (Andy), Anna, Andy, Erik, Ian and Thalie, as well as 5 great grandchildren, Laken, Micah, Holden, Aubrey and Clay. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Dwight.

Becky was born to parents Hazel and (Elmer) Ira Long on July 17, 1935, in Wellington, Kansas. She grew up the daughter of an army officer, which moved her around a lot as a child. They settled in Hubbard Iowa when she was 10 years old and that is where she considered her childhood home. Becky graduated from Hubbard High School in 1953 and then graduated from Iowa State University with a Home Economics degree in 1957. Iowa State is where she met Dwight. They were married in 1957 and had four children. In 1969, Becky and Dwight bought a farm in Austin and this is where they remained to farm and raised their family. To quote her, “We have lived here since and love it. Farming has always been a lifestyle for us, not just a business and it will always remain that”. Becky was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a homemaker in the most literal sense. She was the glue that made the Ault home a home; an amazing cook, gardener, seamstress, knitter, and was always able to fill the house with her love and amazing sense of humor. I challenge anyone to have a better collection of funny dog videos. She was also a “trooper” and by that I mean she was always ready and willing to do what needed to be done – from backpacking in the Tetons with four young children to taking care of her husband as he suffered with dementia.

Becky had a very full and busy life. She and Dwight enjoyed travelling, and spending time with friends and family. She was an avid knitter and loved getting together with her knitting group as well as her weekly get together with her friends to have a hamburger. She loved to read, especially mysteries and spy novels. We always said she would have made the best spy ever! She was involved in Izaak Walton League, the League of Women Voters, and volunteered at the Austin Hospital Auxiliary.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and to ensure everyone’s health and safety, the family has chosen a small service for immediate family only. If you knew Becky and considered her a friend, celebrate her life in any way you see fit. She never cared for a lot of “folderol” (as she would say), so do something simple to remember her. Those who desire may make memorial donations in memory of Becky to the Austin Chapter of the Izaak Walton League, 1104 Third St NW, Austin, MN 55912 or to the First United Methodist Church, 204 1st Ave NW, Austin MN 55912. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.