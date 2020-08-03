Baseball playoffs begin in Marcusen Park this week

While there is no Legion or VFW baseball this summer, there will be postseason baseball for area High School players.

The Austin 18U and Austin 17U teams, which play in the Southern Minny League, will begin their playoffs in Marcusen Park this week.

The Austin 18U team will host Rochester John Marshall at 6:30 p.m. tonight and the Austin 17U team will host Mankato East at 6 p.m. Tuesday.