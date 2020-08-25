August 25, 2020

  • 90°

Austin Utilities issues another peak alert

By Daily Herald

Published 1:26 pm Tuesday, August 25, 2020

For the second consecutive day, Austin Utilities has issue a peak alert until 8 p.m. tonight in response to the high temperatures.

People are asked to cut back where they can to help alleviate the burden on AU’s infrastructure.

The area is currently under a heat advisory into the early evening with heat indexes of 100 to 105 degrees.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime