Austin Utilities issues another peak alert
For the second consecutive day, Austin Utilities has issue a peak alert until 8 p.m. tonight in response to the high temperatures.
People are asked to cut back where they can to help alleviate the burden on AU’s infrastructure.
The area is currently under a heat advisory into the early evening with heat indexes of 100 to 105 degrees.
