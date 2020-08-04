Austin Eagles 14AAA swept by Cottage Grove

The Austin Eagles 14AAA team was swept in a doubleheader up in Cottage Grove by the scores of 12-2 and 9-7.

Austin played six games over the past week and tired arms caught up to them.

“I thought we hit the ball well enough to win both of the games but we made some mistakes in the field which cost us some runs and we didn’t get any breaks either,” Austin head coach Dan Ransom said.

In the first game, Peyton Ransom, Dakota Retterath, Nick Robertson, Gavin Nelsen, Cooper Napton and Isaac Osgood all had hits. In the second game, Ransom was two-for-three. Retterath was two-for-four and Gavin Nelsen was one-for-one with two walks. Napton, Osgood. Ethan Anderson and Gage Helgeson also had one hit in the game.

Austin (7-4 overall) will close out its season against Rosemount at Marcusen Park Friday night.