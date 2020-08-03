Austin Eagles 14AAA sweep Northfield

The Austin Eagles 14AAA baseball team swept a doubleheader from Northfield at Marcusen Park by the scores of 10-3 and 18-6 Friday.

In the first game Isaiah Conway, Peyton Ransom and Gavin Nelsen handled the pitching duties. Nick Robertson, Gavin Nelsen and Sam Oelfke has multi hit games.

In the nightcap, Sam Oelfke, Gavin Nelsen and Dakota Retterath handled the pitching duties. Peyton Ransom, Nick Robertson and Gavin Nelsen has multi hit games and Cooper Napton and Ethan Anderson also had nice at bats in the game.