Spring Valley man charged with methamphetamine possession

A Spring Valley man allegedly found to be in possession of just under 50 grams of methamphetamine made his first appearance on Thursday in Mower County DIstrict Court.

Jeremy John Volkart, 36, has been charged with felony first-degree drugs – sale of 17 grams or more of cocaine or methamphetamine – and felony second-degree drugs – possess 25 grams or more of cocaine or methamphetamine. He has also been charged with gross misdemeanor third-degree DWI – under the influence of a controlled substance, misdemeanor driving after revocation, petty misdemeanor speeding, petty misdemeanor possess small amount of marijuana and petty misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the court complaint, a Mower County deputy clocked a 2005 Ford F150 driving 77 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone at about 6:30 p.m. on July 21 near the intersection of County Road 1 and 560th Avenue. The deputy initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Volkart, who said he did not have a valid driver’s license. The deputy observed that Volkart’s pupils were constricted, his hands were twitching, and he displayed fast body movements.

Volkart was arrested for DWI after failing three of five field sobriety tests. He denied using drugs when asked about recent drug use.

Another deputy arrived on scene and assisted with the search of the Ford. The following items were recovered from the vehicle:

• 37 unidentified white pills in an unmarked container;

• More than 100 small plastic bags commonly used to package narcotics;

• 0.70 gram of marijuana;

• 49.80 grams of methamphetamine;

• A scale;

• A methamphetamine water pipe containing 20.40 grams of liquid that tested positive for methamphetamine;

• A marijuana pipe; and

• Volkart’s wallet, containing $504 in cash.

Volkart was transported to the Mower County Jail and the Ford was towed from the scene pending forfeiture. At the jail, Volkart provided a blood sample, which was sent to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension laboratory for analysis, after deputies obtained a search warrant.

A review of Volkart’s criminal history shows prior convictions for assault, fleeing a peace officer and drug possession.

Volkart will appear in court again on Aug. 6.