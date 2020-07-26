Shopko Optical grows teams with new hire

Shopko Optical has announced that Aimee Violette, O.D., has been hired to its team of optometrists.

Violette will serve patients living in or near Austin as well as the Champlin, Eau Claire and River Falls areas in Wisconsin.

“Dr. Violette joins our team with a vast knowledge of new technologies that can help patients obtain long-term eye health and comfort,” said Russ Steinhorst, Shopko Optical CEO. “She is looking forward to directly improving the quality of life for people in her communities.”

Born and raised in Pewaukee, Wisconsin, Violette graduated from the Ohio State University College of Optometry. She has specialties in primary vision care, cataract and refractive surgery co-management, contact lenses and urgent care.

Those looking to schedule an appointment with Dr. Violette can visit shopko.com