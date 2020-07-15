Red Wing halts late surge by Austin 17U

The Austin 17U baseball team couldn’t complete a late push as it lost to Red Wing 10-8 in Red Wing Monday.

Austin (1-1 Southern Minny) scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning, but that was all it could muster.

Brayden Bishop knocked in a pair of runs for Austin.

Austin pitching: Mac Nelson (L) 2 IP, 5 H, 5 BB, 8 ER, 1 K; Brayden Bishop 1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 5 BB, 2 ER; Bray Klapperick, 2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 0 R, 2 K

Austing hitting: Klapperick, 2-for-4, 2 R; Jake Truckenmiller, 2-for-3,, 2 R, double; Mac Nelson, 0-for-4, RBI; Blake Smith, 1-for-4, RBI, R; Logan Murphy, 2-for-4, RBI, R; Kody Blom, 2-for-4, double, RBI, R; Nick Robertson, 0-for-2, R; Brayden Bishop, 1-for-2, double, 2 RBIs