Police investigating shots fired call

Police are looking for information that could lead to an arrest after shots were reported fired on July 17.

According to Austin Police Capt. Todd Clennon, officers responded to a report of shots fired at about 3 a.m. on July 17 in the 300 block of 12th Street Northeast. Officers located and recovered 22 shell casings consisting of a mixture of 9mm and .45 caliber rounds in the 1300 block of First Place Southeast.

Officers made contact with multiple subjects, some of whom were uncooperative, and several citizens who heard the gunshots and reported the incident.

There were no known victims and the only reported damage was to a vehicle that was hit by one bullet. The vehicle was processed for evidence.

A follow up search warrant was executed in the 200 block of 14th Street Southeast without incident.

No arrests have been made in the case, which has been assigned to the Division of Investigation for further investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Mower County Law Enforcement Center at 507-437-9400. Reports can be made anonymously.