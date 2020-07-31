Police and Fire Marshal investigating suspicious vehicle fire

The Austin Police Department and State Fire Marshal are investigating a suspicious vehicle fire that occurred Friday morning.

According to Austin Police Capt. Todd Clennon, officers responded to a vehicle fire call at about 5:15 a.m. on Friday in the 200 block of Fourth Street Southeast. While en route, officers were informed that the passenger door was open.

Upon arrival, officers witnessed a black GMC Sierra pickup truck (Minnesota license plate DVY392) fully engulfed. The Austin Fire Department arrived on scene and put out the fire.

Officers searched the area for the registered owner, but were unable to locate them.

Officers were informed by multiple neighbors that they called upon waking up and finding the vehicle on fire. No one gave a statement as to how the vehicle started on fire, stating that the truck was completely engulfed upon being found.

Austin Fire Chief Jim McCoy contacted the State Fire Marshal who, in conjunction with the APD, will be conducting an investigation into the incident.