Patrick G “Frog” Carroll, 78

Patrick G “Frog” Carroll, age 78, passed peacefully Sunday July 19th, 2020, at Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire, Wi. Surrounded by family.

He was born to Francis and Frances Carroll February 5, 1942. He married his sweetheart Elaine Anderson on September 29th, 1973.

He loved watching sports and was very supportive in watching his grandkids with each of their love for sports as well.

He worked many years at Red Owl grocery store before being stationed in the Air Force. He served 1 year in Vietnam as an airplane mechanist then the last 3 years he spent in Phoenix, Az. Upon his return to Austin he became co-partner of the Red Owl and worked there until it was sold. He then ended his work career at the Hormel meat packing plant.

One of his passions was riding his John Deere lawnmower at least 3 times a week. He had the best-looking lawn in the neighborhood. He also enjoyed fishing with his son-in-law (Sonny), his grandson (Kaidan) and nephew Tim who always planned the fishing trips.

He is survived by his wife of all most 47 years Elaine, daughter Leah Taflinger, Jana (Sonny) Johnston, seven grandchildren ; Alisha Carroll, Tonya Schmitz (Andrew) Tazz Taflinger , Josiah Taflinger , Jordan Johnston, Makenna Johnston and Kaidan Johnston and Three great grandchildren Grayson Lawrence, Eli Schmitz and Lucas Schmitz, sister Martha Rietzma and family, sister-in-law Patti Carroll and family , sister-in-law Marge Capretz (Brian) and family.

Preceded in death by daughter Tonya Carroll, mother and father, mother and father in law, brother Jim, and brother in-law Jake Rietzma.

We would like to thank the Sacred Heart Hospital staff for the wonderful care given. Hulke Funeral Family Funeral Home & Cremation services for the great assistance and services.

A celebration of life will be held in late September for family and friends.

He will be missed by all that knew him.

