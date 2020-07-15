Our opinion: Best Places to Work recipients are models of business culture

This past week, several area organizations were recognized by Workforce Development, Inc. as being one of the best places to work in 2020.

Those included Mower County, Cooperative Response Center, Austin Utilities and Citizens State Bank of Hayfield.

The symbolism of this recognition can not be overstated, especially in a climate that is challenging businesses both large and small.

What the list shows is that businesses are doing what they can to ensure quality employees stay within their organizations to make them the best they can be.

This isn’t simply lip service either. These designations hinge on the surveys by the employees themselves. This is important within itself because it is the employees that are reflecting what organizations are doing that make their workplaces good or bad places to work.

“What it says about the county is we invest in our employees,” said County Administrator Trish Harren last week when the recognitions were announced. “We are really proud our employees feel we are a great place to work. We provide fair and equitable compensation and are willing to invest in our employees.”

While this list certainly doesn’t imply there are still not good places to work outside of it, it should reinforce the will of other businesses to want to reach this point.

It should serve as a drive for employees to be even better.

After all, a good business is only as good as those employed to do the work.