Mike Delhanty returns to marketing staff

The Austin Daily Herald is happy to announce the return of marketing consultant Mike Delhanty, who started in his position on July 1.

Delhanty, who will also spend time composing, brings several years back to the Herald to bolster its sales team that includes Brenda Landherr and Heather Biwer.

“I’m excited to be working with Mike again,” said Austin Daily Herald Publisher Crystal Miller. “He is an asset to our team and knows our clients advertising history. He embraces the changes we face as our readers consume community news and information differently than ever before.”