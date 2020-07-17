July 17, 2020

Meadw Greens Ramsey Ladies Golf Club hosts Mid Summer Slump Tournament

By Daily Herald

Published 1:42 pm Friday, July 17, 2020

The Meadow Greens Ramsey Ladies Golf Club met July 15.
Play of the day was the Mid Summer Slump Tournament.
Low gross winner was MaryJo Swoboda with a 103. Low net winners were Linda Youngmark with a 70, Nancy Wesley 73, Shirley Morgan 77, Joyce Anderson 78, Sheila Cotter 78 and Jan Thissen 78.
Chip ins were made by Shirley Morgan on hole No. 8 and Jan Waller on hole No. 15. Shirley Morgan also had a birdie on hole No. 4.

