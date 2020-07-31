Meadow Greens Ramsey Ladies Day met on July 29.

Play of the day was odd even. Winners on the Ramsey side were Karen Baier and Sandy May with a 33. Winners on the Meadows side were Judy McGuire and Linda Youngmark with a 34.

Chip-ins were made by Joyce Anderson hole 9, Karen Baier hole 18, Joy Blaser hole 15, and MaryJo Swoboda hole 4 and also an eagle hole 4.