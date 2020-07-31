Meadow Greens Ramsey Ladies Day
Meadow Greens Ramsey Ladies Day met on July 29.
Play of the day was odd even. Winners on the Ramsey side were Karen Baier and Sandy May with a 33. Winners on the Meadows side were Judy McGuire and Linda Youngmark with a 34.
Chip-ins were made by Joyce Anderson hole 9, Karen Baier hole 18, Joy Blaser hole 15, and MaryJo Swoboda hole 4 and also an eagle hole 4.
