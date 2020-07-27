Masks to be distributed to businesses by Austin Area Chamber of Commerce Wednesday

The Austin Area Chamber of Commerce is participating in the state-wide distribution of masks.

Mower County businesses can pick up 50 masks between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29. Distribution will take place on the sidewalk at the Third Avenue Northwest one-way on the west side of Main Street outside the Chamber of Commerce door.

The masks are being provided by the State of Minnesota and are free to local businesses. All businesses (Chamber members and non-members) are encouraged to pick up their box of 50 masks on Wednesday.

Since the Chamber is unable to provide these free masks to individuals, we are requesting a business card from the representative from your company.

In order to equitably distribute masks to Mower County businesses, free masks are limited to 50. Please note that masks that are government issued may not be resold.

For additional information about how your businesses can join in the work of the Austin Area Chamber of Commerce please visit www.austicoc.com, contact the Chamber President, Elaine Hansen, at elaine@austincoc.com or call 507-437-4561.