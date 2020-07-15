Loren F. Bellrichard, 74

Loren F. Bellrichard, age 74, of Austin passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.

Loren was born June 28, 1946 in Austin, the son of Irving and Ethel (Holdgrafer) Bellrichard. He was a graduate of Pacelli High School. He attended Austin Community College and graduated from the University of Minnesota. Loren was a Volunteer In Service To America (VISTA) for two years. He also worked for the United States Postal Service in the mid 1970s.

Loren served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He was a traveler. He loved to find and explore new places and really enjoyed meeting new people. Loren read books constantly. He especially liked reading about History. Loren also had an extensive collection of vinyl albums, his music was very important to him. He also loved watching sports and especially following the Austin teams.

Survivors include his sisters, Joan Bellrichard and Janet Musser; many other loving relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Irving and Ethel Bellrichard; brothers, Dale and Ronald; sisters, Jean Gomer and Marilyn Majkrzak.

A private family graveside service was held at Cedar City Cemetery in Austin with Father Raul Silva officiating.

