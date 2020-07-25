Letter: Why take more time to make mask decision

I am confused. The swimming pool in Austin was closed because maybe someone might get the China Virus. The fireworks in Austin were cancelled because someone might get the China Virus. The state Fair is cancelled because someone might get the China Virus. The Governor shut down small businesses because someone might get the China Virus.

The CDC and the federal government recommend wearing masks. The big box stores and almost all businesses I have been in in the past few weeks all have masks as a condition of employment. But the City of Austin and the State of Minnesota has to study wearing masks for a few more weeks to see if it’s a good idea. There is something wrong with this idea.

Why not have everyone wear masks and see if it helps. I have never heard that wearing a mask will hurt anyone. I am not sure if the masks do help. Let’s try everyone wearing masks and hope we can get back to some normalcy.

Lon Nagle

Austin, Minnesota