Klapperick doubles his effort in Austin 17U victory

Bray Klapperick stepped up on the mound and at the plate as the Austin 17U baseball team beat Faribault 6-4 Thursday in Faribault.

Klapperick allowed zero earned runs in six innings on the hill and went three-for-four with two RBIs.

Austin is now 2-1 overall in the Southern Minny.

Austin pitching: Bray Klapperick (W) 6 IP, 5 H, 3 BB, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 K; Jake Truckenmiller (S) 1 IP, 2 BB, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 K

Austin hitting: Klapperick, 3-for-4, 2 RBIs; Truckenmiller, 1-for-4; Mac Nelson, 1-for-3, R; Logan Murphy, 1-for-4; Kody Blom, 3-for-4, 2 R, RBI; Blake Smith, 1-for-3, double, RBI, BB; Nick Robertson, 1-for-3, RBI, R; RJ Wieseler, 0-for-3, R, BB; Brayden Bishop, 0-for-3, BB