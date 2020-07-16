Hy-Vee surprises local grads with contactless graduation delivery

Throughout the month of June, Hy-Vee honored high school graduates with surprise, contactless gift deliveries across its eight-state region.

This included deliveries at the homes of five recent graduates: Isaac Barrea, Alex Hamlin and Ariana Shapinsky from Austin High School,Courtney Ellis from Hayfield High School and Olivia Christianson from Lyle Public School.

Employees from Austin Hy-Vee honored the recent graduates with a gift including balloons and a custom-designed bakery item, as well as an array of pantry, household and general merchandise items.

The giveaways took place as part of Hy-Vee’s Surprise Graduation Giveaway Sweepstakes. The promotion ran from May 18-24. During the contest, nearly 6,000 high school graduates throughout Hy-Vee’s eight states were nominated by friends, families, school district staff or community members.

Nearly 150 winners were randomly selected to receive a surprise graduation gift from Hy-Vee during the month of June. In cooperation with each graduate’s parent/guardian, local stores delivered balloons and a custom-designed bakery item plus an array of pantry, household and general merchandise items. Select markets coordinated local school district staff and friends of the graduate to be at the home to help deliver the gift.

All deliveries were made using a contactless method with masks and gloves to keep everyone safe.

“Not only is graduation a celebratory, memorable event for graduates, but for community members, too,” said Tina Potthoff, Hy-Vee’s senior vice president of communications. “During these unique circumstances, it was important to Hy-Vee that we help honor local graduates with a gift, and a surprise, that they’ll never forget.”