Helen S. Krebsbach, 94

Helen Susan Krebsbach 94 of Rose Creek, MN, passed away at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Austin on Monday, July 20, 220.

Helen was born March 12, 1926 to William and Margaret (Huemann) Klapperich. She grew up on the family farm and attended school in Meyer.

She married Ambrose Krebsbach on October 22, 1947 at the Meyer Church. Ambrose and Helen spent their married years farming near Johnsburg and they later moved to Rose Creek.

burg and Rose Creek churches. Her passions were gardening, canning, crocheting, and working on puzzles. Helen loved to have visitors and cherished her visits with family and friends.

She is survived by her children: David and Connie Krebsbach, Austin, MN and Joe and Colleen Krebsbach, Adams, MN, Karen and Ron Walk, Rose Creek, MN; six grandchildren: Trav (Kelli) Krebsbach, Krystal (Justin) Bissen, Candice (Kyle) Adams, Jeramiah Krebsbach, Mathew Walk and Brennan Walk; 8 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ambrose, her parents, brothers Gerald Klapperich, Oswald Klapperich, sisters Alice Mullenbach, Rosemary Klapperich, and Carol Osmundson

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 23rd at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Rose Creek with Father Prince Raja officiating. Interment will be at St. Peter’s Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church on Thursday morning for one hour before the service. Adams Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.