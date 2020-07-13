Cumulative Mower County COVID-19 cases at 987

Mower County saw an increase of 13 COVID-19 cases from Friday through Sunday, bringing the county’s total to 987 since March 19, according to figures released by the Minnesota Department of Health Monday morning.

Neighboring counties on Monday reported the following cumulative totals: Dodge (99), Fillmore (36), Freeborn (314), Olmsted (1,302, 20 deaths) and Steele (250, 1 death).

Statewide, the MDH reported 499 new cases on Monday, bringing the state’s cumulative total to 42,772. Of those, it is estimated that 37,199 no longer require isolation. The MDH also said that 247 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 114 in intensive care.

The death toll from COVID-19 was 1,504 as of Monday. Of those, 1,172 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.