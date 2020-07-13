Convictions: June 28-July 4

—Juan Ramiro Pena, 46, of Austin was sentenced to one year of probation for gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. He must follow a few conditions and pay $585 in fines.

—Shaun Michael Sloan, 37, of Stewartville was sentenced to 70 months in prison for felony second-degree drugs – possess 25 grams or more of cocaine or methamphetamine. He must pay $85 in fines.

—Dimitri William Soto, 22, of Austin was sentenced to five years of probation for felony fifth-degree drugs – possess schedule 1,2,3,4 – not a small amount of marijuana. He must perform 40 hours of community service and follow several conditions. He received credit for 28 days served.

—Tori Jersusha-Ann Ward, 21, of Austin was sentenced to 74 months in prison for felony first-degree assault – great bodily harm. She must pay $85 in fines.

—Laketa Monique Williams, 43, of Austin was sentenced to one year of probation for gross misdemeanor DWI – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. She must follow a few conditions and pay $610 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail.