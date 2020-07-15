College Accolades
Rochester Community and Technical College 2020 Spring Graduates
Adams
Tory Hansen, Associate of Applied Science, Building Utilities Mechanic; certificate, Workplace Communication
Austin
Armin Barut, Diploma, Automotive Technician, High Honors
Courtney Brooks, Diploma, Practical Nursing
Tanya Meek, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts and Sciences
Dexter
Peyton Pooler, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts and Sciences
Grand Meadow
Emily Mullenbach, Associate of Science, Nursing, Honors
Racine
Kaleb Lee, Diploma, Carpentry
Travis Norton, Associate of Science, 2+2 Computer Science
Amie Yennie, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts and Sciences
Sargeant
Bobbilynn Nielsen, Diploma, Administrative Office Professional
St. Cloud State University 2020 Spring Graduates
Austin
Micah Kelly, Bachelor of Arts, English
Haley Lenway, Bachelor of Science, Management, Cum Laude
Donavon Martinson, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Art, Cum Laude
Kendra Maxfield, Master of Arts, Teaching English as a Second Language
Grand Meadow
Katarina Bain, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts and Sciences, Cum Laude
Tyler Sloan, Bachelor of Science, Elementary/K-6 Education, Cum Laude
St. Cloud State University 2020 Spring Dean’s List
Austin
Haley Lenway, Herberger Business School, Management, BS
Jana Lenz, School of Health and Human Services, Community Psychology, BES
Donavon Martinson, College of Liberal Arts, Art, BFA
Grand Meadow
Tyler Sloan, School of Education, Elementary/K-6 Education, BS
