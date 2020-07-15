July 15, 2020

College Accolades

By Daily Herald

Published 6:50 am Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Rochester Community and Technical College 2020 Spring Graduates

Adams

Tory Hansen, Associate of Applied Science, Building Utilities Mechanic; certificate, Workplace Communication

Austin

Armin Barut, Diploma, Automotive Technician, High Honors

Courtney Brooks, Diploma, Practical Nursing

Tanya Meek, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts and Sciences

Dexter

Peyton Pooler, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts and Sciences

Grand Meadow

Emily Mullenbach, Associate of Science, Nursing, Honors

Racine

Kaleb Lee, Diploma, Carpentry

Travis Norton, Associate of Science, 2+2 Computer Science

Amie Yennie, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts and Sciences

Sargeant

Bobbilynn Nielsen, Diploma, Administrative Office Professional

St. Cloud State University 2020 Spring Graduates

Austin

Micah Kelly, Bachelor of Arts, English

Haley Lenway, Bachelor of Science, Management, Cum Laude

Donavon Martinson, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Art, Cum Laude

Kendra Maxfield, Master of Arts, Teaching English as a Second Language

Grand Meadow

Katarina Bain, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts and Sciences, Cum Laude

Tyler Sloan, Bachelor of Science, Elementary/K-6 Education, Cum Laude

St. Cloud State University 2020 Spring Dean’s List

Austin

Haley Lenway, Herberger Business School, Management, BS

Jana Lenz, School of Health and Human Services, Community Psychology, BES

Donavon Martinson, College of Liberal Arts, Art, BFA

Grand Meadow

Tyler Sloan, School of Education, Elementary/K-6 Education, BS

