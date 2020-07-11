College Accolades
University of Wisconsin-Platteville 2020 Spring Graduates
Rose Creek
Ashlyn Reuter, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education, UW-Platteville
Southern Minnesota State University 2020 Spring Graduates
Austin
Katie M. Bambrick, Master of Science special education
Lindsey Anne-Marie Williamson, Bachelor of Science marketing
Blooming Prairie
Alex Dietrich Johnson, Bachelor of Science, early childhood education
Hayfield
Donavan Bryan Phoenix, Bachelor of Science, agriculture education
LeRoy
Jace Mathew Bunne, Bachelor of Science, justice administration
