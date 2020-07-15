CLA announces new staff in Austin
CLA in Austin has announced that Ashley Johnson has joined its firm after serving as a tax intern in January of this year.
In May 2020, she graduated with her Bachelor of Science Degree in accounting from Bemidji State University and has joined CLA’s outsourcing practice that provides custom solutions to our business clients including payroll, finance and accounting.
Johnson lives just outside of Lyle with her husband, Tim, and two sons, Jack and Henrik.
