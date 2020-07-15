City to spray for mosquitos Thursday
The City of Austin will be spraying for mosquitos on Thursday, July 16 or close to this date, weather permitting.
This will be a ground application starting after 7 p.m. and will continue throughout the night. The chemical that is used will not affect humans, animals or plants. The spray only kills the adult mosquito.
