Bruins strengthen their roster with Entry Draft

The Austin Bruins loaded up on offense and defense as they selected six new players in the NAHL Entry Draft Tuesday.

The team used the 18th overall pick in the draft to grab Alex Trombley, a forward from Howell, Michigan in the first round

.Trombley, an Ohio State University commit, played in eight games for the Madison Capitols of USHL last year and had one assist. Tombley played in 27 games for the Bismarck Bobcats in 2017-2018.In the Bruins grabbed Therien Thiesing, a defenseman from Chicago Mission in the second round, Garret Hosager, a defenseman from Rosemount, in the fourth round, Jimmy Akouri, a forward, in the fourth round, Mason Pool, a forward in the fifth round, and Gavin Gunderson, a defenseman from Rochester Century in the sixth round.

Gunderson had 22 goals and 31 assists for the Panthers last season and he put up two assists in five games with the Rochester Grizzlies.

Thiesing put up four goals in 17 games with the Chicago Mission 16U AAA team this past season, Hosager had 26 points in 47 games for Rosemount, Poolman had 40 points in 70 career games at EGF for Rosemount this past season and Akouri had 11 goals and nine assists in 17 games with Compuware 18U this past season.

Up next for the newest Bruins, they’ll have the chance to earn a spot on the Bruins roster by competing in the teams Main Camp in late July. Capping off the Main Camp on July 31 is the All-Star game where the final 40 players are split up and will scrimmage against each other in an attempt to land on the Bruins final roster.