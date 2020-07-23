Austin Eagles 14AAA baseball team tops Rosemount

The Austin Eagles 14AAA baseball team beat Rosemount 6-3 in Rosemount Wednesday.

Sam Oelfke, Nick Robertson and Gavin Nelsen handled the pitching duties. Robertson, Dakota Retterath, Isaiah Conway, Peyton Ransom, Sam Oelfke and Gage Helgeson all had good hitting games. “It was our best hitting game of the season and we had some nice defensive plays in the win,” head coach Dan Ransom said.

Austin’s record is now 3-2 overall and it will play in Eagan Monday.