Austin Area Foundation urges local nonprofits to apply for grants

Austin Area Foundation urges area nonprofits to apply for 2021 grants through their online application process or mailing the application to AAF. Grant applications may also be dropped off at the AAF office located at 110 1st Avenue SE Austin.

“Especially in a year when COVID-19 has placed an extra burden on community donations supporting nonprofits, this is a great opportunity for local nonprofits to continue to expand their impact in our community,” said Steve Barrett, executive director. “Thanks to the support given by the community, we have the opportunity to partner with nonprofit leaders to create more positive change in the community.”

Austin Area Foundation annually awards grants to local non-profit organizations. A list of grant recipients can be found at the Austin Area Foundation’s site, www.austinareafoundation.org.

The annual grant application deadline is September 1st. Find your grant application at:

Austin Area Foundation website, www.austinareafoundation.org or the Austin Area Foundation office 110 1st Ave SE Austin, MN