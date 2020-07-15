Austin 18U baseball team grabs third straight win

The Austin 18U baseball team rattled off its third straight victory to start the season when it beat Red Wing 7-1 in Red Wing Wednesday.

Anthony Ciola struck out 12 and scattered three hits to score the win for Austin (3-0 overall, 3-0 Southern Minny).

Ciola knocked in a run and Jackson Oelfke had two RBIs.

Austin pitching: Anthony Ciola, 5 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 12 K; Cole Walter, 2 IP, 0 R

Austin hitting: Zach Bollingberg, 0-for-2, 2 R; Ciola, 2-for-4, RBI, R; Tanner Murphy, 3-for-4, RBI, R; Jackson Oelfke, 2-for-3, 2 RBIs, R; Dawson Mills, 0-for-4; Jed Nelson, 0-for-3; Sam Nelsen, 0-for-2; Nick Dunlap, 0-for-1; Jordan Ransom, 0-for-1; Ian Bundy, 0-for-1; Cole Walter, 0-for-2