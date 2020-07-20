Austin 17U baseball team snags a weekend split

The Austin 17U baseball team beat Byron 6-5 in Byron Saturday and lost 18-8 to Owatonna in Owatonna Sunday.

Austin (3-2 Southern Minny) fell behind to Byron 5-1 in the second inning, but scored four runs in the sixth inning. Blake Smith singled in Kody Blom with a one-out walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Austin 6, Byron 5

Austin pitching: Dustin Copley, 1 1/3 IP, 3 H, 6 BB, 5 ER, 1 K; Lathan Wilson, 3 2/3 IP, 1 BB, 0 R, 2 K; Brayden Bishop (W) 2 IP, 0 R, 2 K

Austin hitting: Wilson, 0-for-2, 2 BB, R; Klapperick, 1-for-3, RBI, BB; Copley, 3-for-4, 2 RBIs; Jake Truckenmiller, 0-for-3; Kody Blom, 0-for-2, 2 BBs; Mac Nelson, 1-for-3, R, BB; Nick Robertson, 1-for-2, R, 2 BBs; Logan Murphy, 0-for-4; Blake Smith, 1-for-3, R, 2 RBIs, BB; Bishop, 0-for-1

Owatonna 18, Austin 8

Austin pitching: Lathan Wilson (L) 1 1/3 IP, 7 H, 9 R, 5 ER, 2 K; Dustin Copley, 3 IP, 4 H, 2 BB, 5 R, 4 ER, 4 K

Austin hitting: Lathan Wilson, 2-for-3, 2 RBIs, BB, 2 R; Bray Klapperick, 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; Dustin Copley, 2-for-3, double, 2 R, BB; Jordan Ransom, 1-for-3, RBI; Jake Truckenmiller, 0-for-2, BB; Kody Blom, 0-for-3; Mac Nelson, 0-FOR-1, R, 2 BBs; Logan Murphy, 1-for-3, 2 R; Blake Smith, 0-for-1, BB, R