Applications now open for new child care funding

Approximately 7,000 Minnesota child care providers will be eligible for $56.6 million in funds to help ensure children’s and staff’s health and safety in their child care settings during COVID-19.

The new COVID-19 Public Health Support Funds for Child Care program is specifically designed to provide support to all child care providers who qualify.

Child care providers can apply for the funding starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. Thursday, July 23. To apply for these funds, providers fill out an online application using a link that they will receive via email from the Minnesota Department of Human Services on July 15.

Benefits available under the program include:

• Licensed family child care providers will receive up to $1,200 per month for July, August and September.

•Licensed centers will receive up to $8,500 per month for July, August and September.

Certain certified centers will receive up to $8,500 per month in July and August. Eligible certified centers include nonprofit programs that primarily provide care for school-age children year round, but full time in the summer months and are certified to participate in the Child Care Assistance Program for families with low incomes.

All eligible providers who apply will receive funds.

Funds will be issued to all eligible child care providers who are operating and serving children, maintaining health and safety standards, and have a license in good standing. To qualify, providers must show they were operating and serving children as of June 15, 2020, and attest to remaining open and serving children for the duration of the funding period, among other criteria.

These funds are in addition to the $40 million in Peacetime Emergency Child Care Grants many providers received over the previous few months to provide care to children of healthcare and other essential workers. Providers are eligible for these new funds even if they previously applied for or received a Peacetime Emergency Child Care Grant.

To find child care resources related to COVID-19, including public health guidance for providers, visit mn.gov/childcare.