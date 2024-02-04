Photos: APDT hosts annual winter dance show

The Austin Packer Dance Team kicks off the APDT Winter Dance Show Saturday morning in Packer Gym. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Lexie Yokiel performs with the APDT high kick team during the APDT Winter Dance Show Saturday morning in Packer Gym. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Rachel Danielson performs with the APDT high kick team during the APDT Winter Dance Show Saturday morning in Packer Gym. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
The Austin Packer Dance Team varisity high kick team kick off the 11 a.m. showing of the APDT Winter Dance Show Saturday morning in Packer Gym. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
The Austin Packer Dance Team varisity high kick team kick off the 11 a.m. showing of the APDT Winter Dance Show Saturday morning in Packer Gym. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
The Austin Just For Kix Mini Kix 4:15 perform during the APDT Winter Dance Show Saturday morning in Packer Gym. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
The Austin Just For Kix Mini Kix 6:15 perform their routine during the APDT Winter Dance Show Saturday morning in Packer Gym. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
The APDT Guy/Girl routine wraps up during the APDT Winter Dance Show Saturday morning in Packer Gym. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
The Austin Just For Kix Starlights Jazz team performs during the APDT Winter Dance Show Saturday morning in Packer Gym. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Austin Just For Kix Mini Jazz wrap of their routine during the APDT Winter Dance Show Saturday morning in Packer Gym. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Members of the Austin Just For Kix Shooting Stars Jazz perform their routine during the APDT Winter Dance Show Saturday morning in Packer Gym. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com