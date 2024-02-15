Photos: AHS sends off APDT for state competition

The student turned out Thursday morning for a pep fest celebrating the Austin Packers Dance Team’s participation in the Minnesota Dance Meet Friday and Saturday. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Austin Packer Dance Team captains Eeva Nelson, from left, Lexi Yokiel, Gabby Hernandez and Rachel Danielson wait to address the student body during a pep fest Thursday morning. APDT will be performing at the State Dance Meet Friday and Saturday. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Members of the Austin Packers Dance Team watch a video during their pep fest and send off for this year’s Minnesota State Dance Meet Friday and Saturday. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
The Austin High School pep band plays the school song during a pep fest Thursday morning for the Austin Packer Dance Team. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com