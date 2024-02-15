Photos: AHS sends off APDT for state competition Published 4:16 pm Thursday, February 15, 2024

The Austin High School student body showed up Thursday morning to send off the Austin Packer Dance Team in style.

APDT will perform Friday in the Jazz competition and Saturday in High Kick. The team is coming off twin first place finishes at the section meet, the first time APDT has won both.