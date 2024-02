Paint the Ice at Packer returns in March Published 3:25 pm Thursday, February 15, 2024

For the second year, Paint the Ice at Packer will be held at Packer Arena from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, March 4.

This event, which was popular last year with the public, is a final sendoff for the ice before it is allowed to melt at the arena.

This is a free event and ice skates are not required.

Email newsletter signup