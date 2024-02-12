Mild temps force changes to Fishing for a Cure

Published 4:19 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

By Daily Herald

Aaron Wanger fishes East Side Lake with his sons eight-year-old Joey, left, and three-year-old Anthony during Fishing for a Cure last year at East Side Lake. Herald file photo

The mild temperatures the area has been experiencing have forced changes to one of Paint the Town Pink’s annual events.

Fishing for a Cure, has had to alter its event by canceling the fishing portion due to ice conditions, however, it will still hold its silent auction and meal at The Eagles Club this Saturday.

The meal and silent auction will be held from noon to 3:30 p.m. A live auction will follow the silent auction.

Email newsletter signup

The Austin community is encouraged to come out and help catch a cure for cancer.

For more information call or text Glenn Newman at 1-507-438-0313.



More News

Reluctant pastor’s son to most-viewed preacher: Shooting puts new spotlight on Joel Osteen

After bountiful 2023 session, Minnesota legislative leaders say agenda is leaner this year

Photos: Pink Parade of Plows

County seeking target approach to septic system inspections

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections