Mild temps force changes to Fishing for a Cure Published 4:19 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

The mild temperatures the area has been experiencing have forced changes to one of Paint the Town Pink’s annual events.

Fishing for a Cure, has had to alter its event by canceling the fishing portion due to ice conditions, however, it will still hold its silent auction and meal at The Eagles Club this Saturday.

The meal and silent auction will be held from noon to 3:30 p.m. A live auction will follow the silent auction.

The Austin community is encouraged to come out and help catch a cure for cancer.

For more information call or text Glenn Newman at 1-507-438-0313.





