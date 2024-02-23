In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge
Published 5:37 pm Friday, February 23, 2024
Four tables played duplicate bridge on Tuesday.
• First place, Joyce Crowe and Barb Rofshus
• Second place, Gail Schmidt and Edna Knobbe
• Third place, Lorraine Quinlivan and Joyce Kogal
• Fourth place, Larry Crowe and Connie Johnson
Four and a half tables played on Wednesday.
• First place, Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher
• Second place, Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring
• Third place, Bonnie Fritz and Larraine Quinlivan
• Fourth place, John Liesen and Rick Stroup
Bridge is played every Tuesday and Wednesday at the Mower County Senior Center at 11:30 a.m. Come down and play. Call Joyce at 437-2750 if you need a partner.