In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge Published 5:37 pm Friday, February 23, 2024

Four tables played duplicate bridge on Tuesday.

• First place, Joyce Crowe and Barb Rofshus

• Second place, Gail Schmidt and Edna Knobbe

• Third place, Lorraine Quinlivan and Joyce Kogal

• Fourth place, Larry Crowe and Connie Johnson

Four and a half tables played on Wednesday.

• First place, Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

• Second place, Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

• Third place, Bonnie Fritz and Larraine Quinlivan

• Fourth place, John Liesen and Rick Stroup

Bridge is played every Tuesday and Wednesday at the Mower County Senior Center at 11:30 a.m. Come down and play. Call Joyce at 437-2750 if you need a partner.